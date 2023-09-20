Patch Note #1 - Hotfixes

Hey guys!

First of all, thank you all for playing KallaX, we hope you enjoy it very much. If you do, do not hesitate to leave us a review!

If you encounter difficulties with the game, please use KallaX forum or our Discord! We will be more than happy to help you with any trouble you would come accross!

We listened to your feedback and here are things we did in this new update:

We made the game more accessible to more casual players. Not everyone wants to play KallaX in a very focused or competitive manner so we balanced some levels. Note that we are going to balance levels during this week and the next depending on feedback we receive.

You can know chose the display screen you want the game to be on in the game's settings.

When an item is snapped to a piece of furniture, controls reminder are placed near that item instead of near the character. This controls reminder reminds you that you can change the item orientation when it is snapped. This should make the life of new players easier.

We know most of you are not quite there yet (but soon!) so we added a new achievement for earning 4 stars on every level.

We are now working on a better user interface for end-of-level-screens and, as said earlier, balancing the game!

We heard you when you said that it was frustrating to have lag when playing when a friend in a different country: there's nothing we can do about that, it's about ping and your internet connection. Servers are Steam's and not ours and we have absolutely no control over that. We're very sorry that you cannot experience this game with your friends abroad though and we do not blame you if you wanted to get a refund.

Have a great day and enjoy the game!

PS: Steam cards should appear soon ;)

The Unexpected Team