Wild Horses, Retirement Pasture & New Training Arenas! 🐴🍀 Update 1.1.0.0

Hi Ranchers! 🐴🍀 I'm really excited to share with you all the first content update for The Ranch of Rivershine! This update allows you to catch wild horses, build new upgrades such as training arenas, a retirement pasture and a competition board, along with many other fixes and quality of life improvements.

It's the perfect time to dive back into Rivershine or build your ranch for the first time!

Wild Horses

It’s time to saddle up and chase wild horse herds! You’ll now be able to see them roaming the trails around Rivershine… Get ready to catch them!



First, the park ranger will send you a message to build wild horse pens on each of the trails. Once built, there’ll be a chance for wild horses to arrive on those trails every day. If wild horses are present, the ranger will send you a message to let you know… And it’s time to set out and find them!



Once you encounter them, the wild horses will be scared and run away from you. To approach them, you’ll have to chase them from horseback and guide them into the round pen. They’ll settle down once they enter the corral, and you’ll be able to take a closer look…



Befriend the wild horses by petting their head, and then inspect them from all sides. This allows you to see the wild horse’s coat, gender, and skill level. You can corral and inspect as many wild horses as you like, but you can only choose one to bring back home, so pick wisely…

Luckily, a new herd will pass by the trails in a few days!

Horse Coats

Wild horses have a chance to feature exclusive coat colors and patterns. You'll be able to find a unique type of coat on each trail, so make sure to catch horses everywhere you go! For example, here are the unique splash patterns you'll be able to find in Lupine Meadow...



I’ve also reworked and expanded on the previous pattern types, so you’ll be able to find new variations of appaloosa, tobianos and overos. Here's a quick look at what these new patterns look like!

Training Arenas

New training arenas are available to purchase from the trainer’s store! These arenas are designed to improve a specific skill, such as speed, endurance or jump. Each of them can be built and upgraded twice to train your horse even further daily.



To train your horse, simply bring them to the arena and pass through the training checkpoints at the correct gait. Your horse will quickly improve their skills, but the arena can only be used once per day!

Retirement Pasture

Since it’s been a much requested feature to keep more horses, I've added a new pasture on the ranch! The retirement pasture allows you to keep horses you’ve grown attached to even if you’re done training and competing with them, without occupying a stall in your stable. Of course, you can always take them out of retirement and bring them back to your stable if you change your mind!

The retirement pasture can be built and upgraded twice to keep up to 16 horses. While horses are retired, they can’t be interacted with, but they also don’t need to be cared for… So you don’t have to worry about feeding or brushing them!

Competition Board

Finally, I've also added a competition board that can be built on your ranch! This will allow you to register for competitions from your home and easily change between horses to compete with.

Change List

For more information, here’s a detailed list of the changes and bug fixes included in this update!

Coat Colors & Patterns

Added 14 new cream coats colors.

Added 10 new splash coat patterns.

Added 8 new sabino coat patterns.

Added 4 new tobiano coat patterns and improved the older ones.

Added 5 new overo coat patterns and improved the older ones.

Added 6 new appaloosa coat patterns and improved the older ones.

Added 20 new face markings.

Changed how the face markings are inherited so that foals inherit a marking more similar to their parents.

Reduced the chance for horses to have a badger or bald face marking.

Adjusted the bay and roan coat colors.

Fixed the silver gene inheritance.

Changed how the flaxen and silver genes work to be more realistic. Chestnut horses now can’t have silver hair, only the bay and black horses can. Instead, all chestnut horses can now have flaxen hair.

This won’t impact current silver chestnuts in your save file, and they will stay as is, but no new silver chestnuts will appear in the game. However, as I had to change how the flaxen is applied to horses, horses who previously had the “Flaxen Chestnut” coat will change to a new coat called “Sandy Chestnut ''. While I try my best not to impact current coats, it happens from time to time during Early Access as I update different systems. I hope you’ll still like this new chestnut coat, and you’ll now be able to find more variations of flaxen horses!

General Changes

Changed that horses lose a potential point if they spend the night in the pasture. If they’re kept in the stable, their potential doesn’t go down.

Moved the location of Liam’s house.

Updated the map icons for better clarity.

Added map icons for the training arenas and the fertility pasture.

Improved the collision detection to interact with horses.

Reduced the price of the Pine Forest and Crystal Lake trails.

Added cucumbers, pumpkins and pears for sale in Aisha’s store.

Translated all new content to French.

Bug Fixes

Fixed various issues with the mane and tail not growing correctly or saving and loading the wrong hair style.

Fixed a bug where the horse coat description wouldn’t update in the auction house.

Fixed a bug where you could collide with foals before they were born.

Fixed a bug where selling a horse in the auction house could then cause multiple horses to share the same stall.

Fixed a bug where young adult horses would have the wrong hairstyle after growing up.

Fixed various typos and updated descriptions to fit the new content.

Changed the auction house horse for sale list to exclude horses that can’t be sold.

Fixed the sand and dirt sound effects in Lupine Meadow.

What’s Next?

For the next content update, I’m planning on adding a new villager and opening the saddlery in town! You’ll be able to purchase new saddles, blankets and bridles… I might also add other accessories for your horses to wear!

Thank you for following the development of The Ranch of Rivershine!

Éloïse