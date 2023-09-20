 Skip to content

Territory: Farming and Fighting update for 20 September 2023

9-21 BUG FIXED

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BUG FIX: After a drought, the villain does not fish.
Optimization: Separate the upper limit settings for fish and shrimps and crabs
BUG FIX: Automatic trading error on the trading desk
BUG FIX: In the item quantity overview, simple food items have overlapping numbers.

Changed files in this update

