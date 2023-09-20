 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gas Station Simulator update for 20 September 2023

Employee Update Hotfix #1🔥

Share · View all patches · Build 12238141 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey, Gas Jockeys!

We just wanted to let you know that Hotfix #1 for the Employee Update is already available for you to download. Check the full patch notes below.

  • Fixed an issue that prevented employees from doing secondary tasks when the primary task was set to fueling and the fuel was low
  • Fixed an issue that prevented employees from taking jobs on shift change in some scenarios
  • The player is no longer stuck doing the cash register minigame when the employee tries to start it
  • The tire decal is now available on the 5th level of the Gas Station
  • Employees now correctly clean trash bins when they switch to cleaning assignment
  • Employees now correctly start ice cream task after loading a game

Last but not the least – we're constantly listening to your feedback and working on improvements, so if you spot anything weird that is happening with your game, make sure to leave your answers in the comment section below, discussion forum, or on our official discord server.

~Your humble marketing guy – Sewek

Changed depots in qa-branch branch

View more data in app history for build 12238141
Gas Station Simulator Content Depot 1149621
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1940034 Depot 1940034
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2126171 Depot 2126171
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2137370 Depot 2137370
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link