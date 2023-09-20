Employee Update Hotfix #1🔥

Hey, Gas Jockeys!
We just wanted to let you know that Hotfix #1 for the Employee Update is already available for you to download. Check the full patch notes below.
- Fixed an issue that prevented employees from doing secondary tasks when the primary task was set to fueling and the fuel was low
- Fixed an issue that prevented employees from taking jobs on shift change in some scenarios
- The player is no longer stuck doing the cash register minigame when the employee tries to start it
- The tire decal is now available on the 5th level of the Gas Station
- Employees now correctly clean trash bins when they switch to cleaning assignment
- Employees now correctly start ice cream task after loading a game
Last but not the least – we're constantly listening to your feedback and working on improvements, so if you spot anything weird that is happening with your game, make sure to leave your answers in the comment section below, discussion forum, or on our official discord server.
~Your humble marketing guy – Sewek
