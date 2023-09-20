 Skip to content

Innocent's purgatory update for 20 September 2023

Innocent's Purgatory 1.9 launched

Build 12238122

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone.
A new update has been released, the list of new features and changes is as follow:

-Added a new Stun system, now you can stun enemies if you damage them enough but you also can be stunned if you take too much damage.

-Enhanced the grappling system, you can now grapple to enemies to make quick attacks

-Improved the flying system, added a dash function and change some animations

-Code optimization, improved cpu usage.

-Added haptic feedback to the game.

-Changes to some 3d models

-Improved the celshader

-Changes to some graphics effects

-Improved and balanced some skills

-bug fixes

