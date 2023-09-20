Innocent's Purgatory 1.9 launched

Hello Everyone.
A new update has been released, the list of new features and changes is as follow:
-Added a new Stun system, now you can stun enemies if you damage them enough but you also can be stunned if you take too much damage.
-Enhanced the grappling system, you can now grapple to enemies to make quick attacks
-Improved the flying system, added a dash function and change some animations
-Code optimization, improved cpu usage.
-Added haptic feedback to the game.
-Changes to some 3d models
-Improved the celshader
-Changes to some graphics effects
-Improved and balanced some skills
-bug fixes
Changed files in this update