The Transfer Bot Update (Beta 0.3.4)

I've finally gotten around to adding in the first pass of Logistics to the game. This comes in the form of filterable transfer bots that can move items from one place to another! This update also comes with some much needed QoL changes and bug fixes.

Major Features:

Transfer Bots; These bots come built into the player and are used to transfer items. To access them, you need to craft a Transfer Controller. Once you have that, you can right click with it equipped to access the filters, or left click on a storage you want to transfer FROM, then click on the storage you want to transfer TO. Every time you upgrade your Mobile Base, you will gain one more transfer bot, for a current max of 3.

Difficulty Options; A requested feature has been added. Simply go into the options menu under Gameplay and you'll find a new difficulty setting. Currently it affects the Storm aggro, as well as some of the enemies' stats.

Minor Features:

New Enemy; Frostclaw: A large bear-like creature covered in shards of ice. When encountered, the Frostclaw will shake some of it's ice off, spawning Chillshards. The Frostclaw comes in several varieties, including the Berserker, who trades off spawning Chillshards for increased damage, and the Overcharged Frostclaw, which is the current most powerful natural spawning enemy.

New Enemy; Chillshard: These sentient shards of ice are capable of piercing enemies, as well as throwing shards of ice at random nearby targets. The Overcharged version of this enemy is dangerous due to the high amount of shards it throws out at it's targets.

Added a large mining station structure to the world. It's currently just a landmark, but in the future, I may return to it and add some functionality.

Balance changes; Increased all miner's search range and inventory space. Updated enemy drop tables. Updated Upgrade drops to match the enemy types better.

Bug Fixes: