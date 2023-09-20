- Fixed the problem of some players getting stuck in the second turn.
- fixed the problem of some players dropping out in the last turn.
- Repair the problem in PVE clicking many times to start the battle but getting stuck.
Fight! Olyn Island update for 20 September 2023
[Hotfix] Bug Fixed
