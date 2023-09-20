 Skip to content

Fight! Olyn Island update for 20 September 2023

[Hotfix] Bug Fixed

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed the problem of some players getting stuck in the second turn.
  2. fixed the problem of some players dropping out in the last turn.
  3. Repair the problem in PVE clicking many times to start the battle but getting stuck.

