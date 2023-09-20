 Skip to content

Autocraft update for 20 September 2023

Fixed most of your suugestions!

20 September 2023

Jewels Prixes will increase!
Essence will does increase with stage increase!
I think gems should be dropping from Dragons now...
Reworked stage progression so you get increased loot from better stages!

=/

