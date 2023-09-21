Scenery patch 5

The fifth patch after the scenery update is now available with the following important changes:

Graphics

Fixed thread pool deadlock when loading terrain. This makes scenery visible again on single and dual-core CPUs. The terrain also loads faster on 3+ core systems

Added number of active pool threads to the F1 info box (this was used for debugging the deadlock issue)

Editors

Fixed problem with grass occasionally remaining in wrong place when making changes to terrain in the route editor

Fixed train editor to not change axle positions when changing the total length of a vehicle

Removed "save as new" option from all editors because it wasn't working reliably. Routes, timetables and trains included in the core game and downloaded from the Workshop can only be opened in read-only mode from now on

Added "Make (editable) copy" button right below the "open in editor" button in the main menu. This way you can make an editable and save-able copy of any route, timetable or train. Unlike previously, making a copy copies all the files, so custom models will work automatically on the copied route or train. Copying a route will also copy timetable files in the route folder and rebind them to the copied route

Removed "Edit currently selected timetable" option from the service selection screen since it wouldn't work for non-editable timetables. Please open the timetable editor via the main menu's "timetables" tab instead

Made timetable id visible in the timetable properties of the timetable editor

What's next?

The next update will be another patch, focusing on editors and optimising the loading of custom 3D-models.

