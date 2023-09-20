 Skip to content

Bull3000VRTS update for 20 September 2023

new map

Build 12237914 · Last edited by Wendy

Introducing the revamped Map Nr.9: Now featuring towering skyscrapers, an optimized city layout, and the all-new dynamic hills to elevate your VR experience!

