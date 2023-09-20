Introducing the revamped Map Nr.9: Now featuring towering skyscrapers, an optimized city layout, and the all-new dynamic hills to elevate your VR experience!
Bull3000VRTS update for 20 September 2023
new map
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1730171 Depot 1730171
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update