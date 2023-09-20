Fixes and improvements

Hi all! This is the same update that I wrote about yesterday, I decided to release it as soon as possible because there were errors and shortcomings that prevented me from enjoying the game.

-The oxygen ionizer icon was changed so as not to cause associations with an object that can be placed on the ground since it is not a building object, but a crafting component

-Now it is possible to build directly on the conveyor, so that you can easily replace a piece of the conveyor, for example, with a cleaner, or with any other machine



-Fixed a bug due to which inserted cars immediately after the conveyor belt were not connected to each other.

That is, if you first placed a conveyor belt, and then a container (or anything else) at its end, then the conveyor was not connected to this machine.

This error has now been fixed.

-Now information about an object is hidden if the player is in construction mode

-Several in-game errors were corrected, messages about these errors did not appear and the game could continue to work as if nothing had happened.

A Previous post described some of what's included in this update.

Known Issue:

The underground conveyor is not placed correctly on the conveyor belt (will be fixed in the next update). This issue does not interfere with gameplay.

Thank you for being with me!

Total Craft Games