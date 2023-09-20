- Added new Empty Backfield formation
- Fix for submit offer button on sign staff screen
- Fix for calculation of relative recruiting rank
Draft Day Sports: College Football 2024 update for 20 September 2023
Version 8.0.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
