Build 0.5.35 is Live!

A new build is live (0.5.35). This marks the end of version 0.5.x of Keeper's Toll, pending any minor hot fixes. By end of month we are planning to launch version 0.6.x of the game, which brings in a new playable class, The Shadow Monk, as well as a few surprises which we think you will all enjoy!

It's hard to believe it's been almost 5 months since we launched in Early Access. It's been a great ride so far, and it's been awesome chatting with all of you, as well as making some new friends and just meeting some cool people along the way. It's amazing what a love for video games can bring about in our lives, and we thank you for being a part of our journey.

We have so much we're working on behind the scenes, and we can't wait to announce and showcase everything. All good things will come in due time. Rest assured, we're working on it!

Patch Notes

Ranger: Improved the AI of the Summoned Wolf ability. Her wolf now ranks up smarter and more deadly than before:

Rank 1: wolf is the same as before

Rank 2: Wolf targets 2 lines of attack if any enemies are within range of the player

Rank 3: Wolf targets 4 lines of attack ""

Rank 4: Wolf targets 6 lines of attack ""

Rank 5: Wolf targets 10 lines of attack ""

Ranger: Added a forward walk animation to replace using the kiting animation for both forward and backwalk

Ranger: Doubled the size of the snare trap hitbox

Ranger: Quick Shot Arrows no longer inflict Knockback

NEW Powerup: Soul Magnet. Consume souls from a far distance for 30 seconds while the powerup is active

Increased Save Timeout duration during game startup to give the save system additional time to resolve any issues

Bug Fix: Fixed compression settings of the invader's drink flask sprite sheet. The animation no longer appears blurry.

Fixed some bugs related to innaccesible components if enemy is dead

Chancellor Autlaic: Improved the effectiveness of melee characters by improving hit detection/range against the boss

Modified the forest tile set. Improved readability and color tones

Modified all powerup collectibles with new collision and prefab structure to optimize and boost performance

Bug Fix: fixed a null pointer error with the Necromancer's skeleton pets against specific enemies

Bug Fix: In a rare instance, the Spore King in Linden Forest will no longer chase the player after summoning shrooms

If you are updating from Soul Survivors to Keeper's Toll, there is a migration thread here, with full details:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/2002220/discussions/1/5966762350807679166/

Thank you for your interest in Keeper's Toll and being a part of Early Access. There is so much more content to come, we hope you continue to keep an eye on the game as it develops, and of course, we are receptive to feedback, so please feel free to reach out if you have any ideas, comments, questions or bugs to report.

Stingbot