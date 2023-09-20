VERSION 1.0 IS HERE!

Gather 'round, thirsty children of the night!

Feast your eyes and ready your capes—the transition from Early Access to 1.0 unveils a trove of new features! Dive into what makes this release truly crypt-tastic!

I. New Features

Nightmare Mode: Finding normal mode a breeze? Dive into Nightmare Mode! Designed for seasoned players, it offers a more demanding journey through Renfield's levels, in exchange for a greater reward. Plus, you get to fine-tune the difficulty of your runs. Dare to try?

Challenge Rooms: Chance-spawned special rooms await you! Every room boasts a distinct mechanic and offers a variety of rewards upon completion. Now, the decision of which room to enter is more meaningful than ever before!

Familiars: Summon creatures or companions to assist in battling foes! Every familiar possesses unique stats and attack patterns. Harness their strengths for maximum advantage in combat.

Banish: Don't want to see a particular power-up ever again? Banish it from your sight once and for all during your run.

Steam Leaderboards: Show them who's at the top of the vampiric food chain!

II. New Content

A. New Weapons

Dueling Pistols

Refectory Table

Marble Cat Statue

B. New Enemies

Abe

Honest Abe

Flintlocker

Super Flintlocker

Gatling Gunner

Super Gatling Gunner

Cannoneer

Super Cannoneer

C. New Stages

Murder Room

Dracula’s Castle

D. New Boss

The Lord of Darkness (and the Murder Room), Dracula

Vampire Hunters of Dracula’s Castle

E. New Playable Characters

Dracula

Mark, the Therapy Group Leader

Cheerleader

Sister Charlotte

Sun-Kissed Dracula

F. New Special Attacks

Mark’s Critical Surge

Sister Charlotte’s Divine Immolation

Cheerleader’s Star Crusher

Sun-kissed Dracula’s Scorchwing Barrage

G. Revamped Weapon Evolutions

Coasting Guillotine

Critical Cutter

Devouring Tome

Macerated Hurl

Rapid Bubble Popper

Resonant Ringburst

Unholy Conduit

Minigun

Reverse Raticide

Winged Plunder

Ruby Dashstorm

_This one is volatile! Anyone experiencing issues is encouraged to report them through Discord (see bottom of post below)_

III. Expanded Features

Windowed Mode

Compendium Info Tab

Accessibility - Key rebinding

Accessibility - Colorblind Modes

Tritanopia (blue-blind)

Protanopia (red-blind)

Deuteranopia (green-blind)

Sincerely, thank you for embarking on the Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood journey with us. As we transitioned from Early Access to the polished Version 1.0, every piece of feedback—praise or critique—from our reviews and discussion forums played a pivotal role. Through your insights, we've honed Renfield into a standout experience in the bullet heaven genre. Your voice drove our progress.

If you have any questions or suggestions, hop on to our Discord and let us know. We’d be more than happy to see you there! Happy slashing, everyone!