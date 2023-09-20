Zeepkist Awesome Alpha - Version 15, Patch 38

Hey everyone!!
It's time for a proper update!!!
⚠️ Beware!! If you have mods installed, online might not work until your mods are updated!! It's probably best to uninstall your mods until then!! Ask on the modding Discord for further info. ⚠️
Anyway, the update! It's quite a big one!
Changelog:
🔸Voteskip is back!! use command /voteskip on to turn voteskip on and /voteskip percentage [number] to set a voteskip percentage (default 100%). Use /voteskip or /vs to vote.
🔸/servermessage [colour] [time] [message] command to display messages in your server room
🔸/joinmessage [colour] [message] command to automatically display join message in your server room
🔸Checkpoints, finishes, camera changer and zeepkist changer gates now have slightly glowly forcefields with icons that indicate what they are
🔸Settings to disable checkpoints/finish forcefields and other forcefields
🔸New hotkeys to toggle whether forcefields are enabled/disabled in-game
🔸Added a new "soap wheels" game mechanic!
🔸Added 4 "Soapy" materials
🔸Added "Soap Wheels" & "Reset Wheels" gates
🔸Added "Soap Wheels" & "Reset Wheels" forcefield blocks
🔸Added camera changing forcefield blocks
🔸Added checkpoint forcefield blocks
🔸Added finish forcefield blocks
🔸Added 3 "ring" blocks
🔸Added "bubble blower" block with particle effects
🔸6 new adventure levels
🔸24 new player cosmetics (including 3 new character colors!)
🔸Added font support for Japanese text
🔸"Particle Max Distance" setting for better particle performance control
🔸Various minor changes and bugfixes
Happy Zeepkisting!!!
And as always, if you have bugs, be sure to report them on the Zeepkist Discord! https://steelpan.dev/zk-discord
Hotfix v15p39:
🔸Fixed the player.log being spammed with a useless message
🔸Fixed not being able to pass host to other players
