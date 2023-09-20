Zeepkist Awesome Alpha - Version 15, Patch 38

Hey everyone!!

It's time for a proper update!!!

⚠️ Beware!! If you have mods installed, online might not work until your mods are updated!! It's probably best to uninstall your mods until then!! Ask on the modding Discord for further info. ⚠️

Anyway, the update! It's quite a big one!

Changelog:

🔸Voteskip is back!! use command /voteskip on to turn voteskip on and /voteskip percentage [number] to set a voteskip percentage (default 100%). Use /voteskip or /vs to vote.

🔸/servermessage [colour] [time] [message] command to display messages in your server room

🔸/joinmessage [colour] [message] command to automatically display join message in your server room

🔸Checkpoints, finishes, camera changer and zeepkist changer gates now have slightly glowly forcefields with icons that indicate what they are

🔸Settings to disable checkpoints/finish forcefields and other forcefields

🔸New hotkeys to toggle whether forcefields are enabled/disabled in-game

🔸Added a new "soap wheels" game mechanic!

🔸Added 4 "Soapy" materials

🔸Added "Soap Wheels" & "Reset Wheels" gates

🔸Added "Soap Wheels" & "Reset Wheels" forcefield blocks

🔸Added camera changing forcefield blocks

🔸Added checkpoint forcefield blocks

🔸Added finish forcefield blocks

🔸Added 3 "ring" blocks

🔸Added "bubble blower" block with particle effects

🔸6 new adventure levels

🔸24 new player cosmetics (including 3 new character colors!)



🔸Added font support for Japanese text

🔸"Particle Max Distance" setting for better particle performance control

🔸Various minor changes and bugfixes

Happy Zeepkisting!!!

And as always, if you have bugs, be sure to report them on the Zeepkist Discord! https://steelpan.dev/zk-discord

Hotfix v15p39:

🔸Fixed the player.log being spammed with a useless message

🔸Fixed not being able to pass host to other players