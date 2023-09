Share · View all patches · Build 12237721 · Last edited 20 September 2023 – 16:09:23 UTC by Wendy

A fairly large refactor was done to enable future changes and improvements. But some visible updates.

Changes

Bloom is now entire screen wide rather than just the canvas

Bloom settings available in settings

Image captures also span the entire screen

Gif captures also span the entire screen (can't resize screen while recording gif)

If you encounter any issues, please contact me on discord! https://discord.gg/3MyPaDagsd