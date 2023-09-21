Patch 1.9.6.5 Is Now Live!

Greetings medieval city builders!
We have just released another patch that tackles a handful of recently discovered bugs. Here’s what you need to know:
Bug Fixes
- Building categories were not being added to the build menu when a new building category was unlocked
- Adding a part to an already-built masterpiece deactivated its effect even if all the required parts were present
- The Stone Arch’s construction step 0 wasn’t grounded
- The Cloister’s Modest Door access path was too short, which prevented passage
- Crash with the Free Build sub-building function of the Market Stall
- Crash with very old saves
