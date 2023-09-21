 Skip to content

Foundation update for 21 September 2023

Patch 1.9.6.5 Is Now Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 12237662 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings medieval city builders!

We have just released another patch that tackles a handful of recently discovered bugs. Here’s what you need to know:

Bug Fixes

  • Building categories were not being added to the build menu when a new building category was unlocked
  • Adding a part to an already-built masterpiece deactivated its effect even if all the required parts were present
  • The Stone Arch’s construction step 0 wasn’t grounded
  • The Cloister’s Modest Door access path was too short, which prevented passage
  • Crash with the Free Build sub-building function of the Market Stall
  • Crash with very old saves

