Patch Notes 1.88

Balance Changes / Improvements
- Can now press Turbo Mode (F3) or Turbo Max (F4) multiple times to increase the fast-forward speed, up to 50,000x. (The speed scales up faster in Turbo Max.) To reduce processing latency at very fast speeds (> 100x), the simulation step size is increased. This means simulation calculations may be less accurate, but that shouldn’t be have a meaningful impact on progression.
- When changing time modes or time multipliers via hotkeys, a message will appear at the bottom of the screen indicating the speed-up multiplier.
- The Time Management panel now has a label indicating the current game speed multiplier.
- A message is shown to player if they run out of Time Tokens while in Turbo Mode (which activates normal playback speed), or if they try to activate Turbo Mode without any Time Tokens available
Bug Fixes
- Scroll position would intermittently reset when viewing production detail tooltips
- Could temporarily activate Turbo Mode via Time Management panel buttons even with zero Time Tokens
Changed files in this update