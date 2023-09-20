 Skip to content

Lost In The Shadows update for 20 September 2023

Alpha 0.2.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New:

  • Forest
  • Mine
  • Ability to collect tree
  • Ability to collect stone
  • New building in the city
  • New store
  • Player Home
  • New stats upgrades(Player Home)
  • Food(Player Home)
  • Shadow Upgrade(Shadow Tools)

Changes:

  • Background optimization
  • Prologue has been graphically improved
  • Armor affects the enemy's strong attack
  • Ui appearance of statistics
  • Appearance of the city

Fix:

  • Improved images in item stats
  • Prologue wand background fixes
  • Correct conversion of player stats
  • Correct leveling of enemies on heavy dung mode
  • Enemy attack tripled
  • Item upgrade fix
  • Repair of stats recalculation
  • Repair of the cloud loop
  • Buffs were reset to zero at the first level

