Alpha 0.2.0
New:
- Forest
- Mine
- Ability to collect tree
- Ability to collect stone
- New building in the city
- New store
- Player Home
- New stats upgrades(Player Home)
- Food(Player Home)
- Shadow Upgrade(Shadow Tools)
Changes:
- Background optimization
- Prologue has been graphically improved
- Armor affects the enemy's strong attack
- Ui appearance of statistics
- Appearance of the city
Fix:
- Improved images in item stats
- Prologue wand background fixes
- Correct conversion of player stats
- Correct leveling of enemies on heavy dung mode
- Enemy attack tripled
- Item upgrade fix
- Repair of stats recalculation
- Repair of the cloud loop
- Buffs were reset to zero at the first level
