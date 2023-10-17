Major Update v0.9.1 - Up in the clouds

Hello all Wobblies!

Welcome to the v0.9.1 Update!

This update is a big content update for Wobbly Island. It’s packed with new missions, two new jobs, loads of new clothes and so much more! After the Arcade update we were really eager to jump back into Wobbly Island to give you all more things to do!

We hope you enjoy all the new content we’ve created.

The Sleepy Sleeper 3000



⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The Sleepy Sleeper 3000

A brand new bed called the ‘Sleepy Sleeper 3000’ has been delivered to Pine Design Furniture. It looks super comfy, maybe you should give it a try?

Weather Station



⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The weather station

Why not visit the new Weather Station up on the mountain. Here the ‘Wobbly Climate Club’ are hard at work creating exciting new weather technologies. They always need help, so head up there and see if you can lend a hand.

You never know where it might lead!

Detective Missions



⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ New Detective Missions

Detective Buck needs your help again. He’s got two brand new mysteries for you to solve, so dig out your magnifying glass, put on your thinking cap and get to work!

Loads of new side missions

There are a bunch of new side missions all over Wobbly Island. Go meet the Bobble Brothers, save a lost cow, and even break into the Wobbly bank!

There’s lots to do so get out there and help those Wobbly’s!

Art Studio



⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀Art Studio

An art studio has opened up on Wobbly Island and they’re looking for new artists. Pick up your chisels, grab your brushes and get to work creating the best sculptures that the island has ever seen!

Just try not to make too much of a mess!

Weather Researcher Job



⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Capturing a weather balloon

The ‘Wobbly Climate Club’ do weather balloon surveys all over Wobbly Island. But they need some help collecting the results. So jump in one of their weather drones and earn some cash collecting balloons!

New Hide and Seek Map



⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀Art Studio Hide and Seek map

Check out the new Art Studio map in the Hide and Seek arcade mode. Whether you’re ducking behind a paint brush or jumping in a paint pot, there are plenty of places to hide. But be careful not to tread in any paint, as you’ll leave a trail of footprints for the seeker to follow!

Parachute Travel System

Perfect Parachutes have opened 4 locations around the map. For a small fee they will take you for an exciting sky dive from a location of your choice. They’ll even throw in the parachute for free!

This can be a quick way of getting around the island.

New buyable houses

The real estate market on Wobbly Island just got a bit bigger. Live the high life in one of the 3 new apartments in the city. Or if you fancy a more adventurous home you could buy one of the new jungle huts.

Key Rebinding (Keyboard/Mouse only)

After lots of requests players can now rebind their keyboard keys. The controls menu has been updated to support this.

Rumble Support

We’ve added rumble support for controllers on all platforms. Things like explosions, car crashes, vehicle skids now will vibrate your gamepad! In future updates we may implement rumble into more of the game too.

Additionally after a request from a Wobbly Life player, we’ve added rumble to the metal detectors to help people who have hearing impairments do the Treasure Job. Each beep is now matched with a vibration which should make it easier to find all that lost treasure!

But if you’d rather not have your hands vibrated, there is a new setting in the options where the effect can be reduced or turned off completely.

Shared Waypoints

The map has been updated to show other players' waypoints as well. These will show on your map in blue, and are only visible when you’re in the same vehicle as the player who created that waypoint.

Graphical Upgrades

A few places around the map have had some graphical upgrades, such as the underground train lines. We’ve also updated some of the older clothes models, made some new movie posters and improved pop-in on areas such as the docks and cannons.

Helicopter controls now use the gamepad triggers for going up and down. We thought this was a better solution which felt more responsive.

Socials

Don't forget to follow us on our Social Media for previews of what's to come.

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/gaming/WobblyLife

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/WobblyLifeDev

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/wobblylifedev/

Discord:

https://discord.com/invite/apqDWzm

New Missions :

A Sleepy Adventure

Climate Control

The Haunted House

Buck’s Stolen Hat

A Bank UnRobbery

The Flying Cow

Underground Mix Up

Dropped In The River

A Cut Too Far

Down In The Sand

New Jobs :

Weather Researcher

Artist

New Art Studio hide and seek map

Added a Weather Station with a weather changing machine

New Parachute Fast Travel System

New Buyable Housing : Jungle Huts, City Apartments

New Vehicles : Quad Bike, Weather Drone, Sofa Car, Super Police Car

New Clothes : Slick Hair, Bed Salesmen outfit, Dream King Outfit, Cloud Outfit, Scarecrow Outfit, Round Glasses and variants, Train Conductor Outfit, Cactus Outfit, Classic Pilot Outfit, Weather Data Hat, Electrified Hair, Tornado Outfit, Artist Outfit, Life Guard Outfit, Pirate Captain Outfit, Bad Haircut and Wig Hair, Magnifying Glasses, Bucket Hat, Suspicious Outfit, Vault hat, Balding Hair, Bucks Hat, Binoculars Hat

Updated Helicopter controls to use triggers on Gamepad

Pizza Boxes now vanish

You can now see other players waypoint if they are in the same vehicle as you, these will show up as blue lines.

Updated music mixes for Main Menu and Loading screen.

Added new Quiz Questions

Pets now use the addressables system (better performance)

Added some new NPCs around the world

Added key rebinding (Keyboard/Mouse only)

Added 4 new achievements

Added Gamepad rumble support

Added rumble to the metal detector which vibrates the gamepad the closer you are to the treasure

Vehicles now use the addressables system

Graphical Upgrades

Underground train tunnels have new scenery

Character now closes eyes when sleeping

Remodel of some clothes : Pizza pants, Shorts, Spiked hair, Pirate hat, Longish Hair, Propeller Hat Longish Hair Variant

Added scarecrows to farm fields

Added more main menu animations

Ocean water now rises and falls slightly

New Movie posters at the Cinema

Raised resolution on some textures

Docks and cannons no longer pop in from a distance

Grass and terrain details distance now change depending on your render distance

Improvements to save slot selection UI

Bug Fixes

Sandbox large bedroom Xylophone sounds now are the correct way round

Fixed moon showing under map

Fixed player count exceeding more then max players

Fixed PS5 button prompts not aligning correctly

Fixed apartments for sale minimap icon not showing when far away

Fixed some roundabout navigation issues

Fixed some jitter issues on multiplayer

Fixed character orientation

Fixed scroll bar on modmachine ui (PC only)

Fixed multiple versions of the loading music playing when you quit to menu while in a job

Fixed a lamp spawning as a Fridge in Sandbox mode

Fixed an issue where some mission states can lock if you quit out of the game

Fixed massive fires

Removed default commands in the in-game debug console

Fixed treasure job spawning issues

Fixed delivery truck doors not syncing

Fixed staying on player select screen destroys your FPS

Fixed input hints being the same on hats and tops

Potential fix for endless loading screen due to FMOD No Sound Output

Fixed The Golden Ball mission - Not accepting the bowling ball

Fixed FBI Vehicle thinks it’s in water when you get out and in it while in water then drive out.

Fixed music overlapping failure/success music with job music

Fixed job sheet flicker

Fixed plane race getting a head start if you hold down accelerate

Fixed sword cave props not despawning and then falling from sky

Fixed on restarting emergancy helicopter job, clients couldnt see the newly spawned in helicopter untill they touched it

Fixed duplicated lab fan sound