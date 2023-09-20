Build 0.332 Patch Notes

Fixes
- Placement of crosshair icon on enemies fixed
- Fixed Backstab description appearing twice on popups
- Fixed Bolster effect disapparing at the end of the turn
- Fortune boon now only plays an animation if the boon effect triggers
- Fixed resurrect events issues with The Undertaker
Updates
- Player orientation now changes based on where talent cards are released on the screen (same as skill cards)
- Branch boon has been reworked
- Sunset, Cross and Pentagram events have been re-enabled
