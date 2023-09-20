 Skip to content

Monastery update for 20 September 2023

Build 0.332 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Placement of crosshair icon on enemies fixed
  • Fixed Backstab description appearing twice on popups
  • Fixed Bolster effect disapparing at the end of the turn
  • Fortune boon now only plays an animation if the boon effect triggers
  • Fixed resurrect events issues with The Undertaker

Updates

  • Player orientation now changes based on where talent cards are released on the screen (same as skill cards)
  • Branch boon has been reworked
  • Sunset, Cross and Pentagram events have been re-enabled

