Update, Version 20230920

English

############Content################

[Sweet Dreams]During your investigation, there will now be 3 new dialog options for the front desk nurse.

[Sweet Dreams]Added another nurse inside the secret room.

[Sweet Dreams]During your investigation, there will now be 1 new dialog option for the doctor.

[Sweet Dreams]If you previously told the woman in the Town Hall about the secret room of the hospital. You can now also ask the nurse in the secret room about what happened to that woman.

[Sweet Dreams]All the above shall provide you with enough information to know what is off. You can then try to make your confrontation. (To be continued.)

简体中文

############Content################

【甜蜜的梦】在你的调查过程中前台的护士那里现在会多出3个新的对话选项。

【甜蜜的梦】在秘密房间内加入了另外一个护士。

【甜蜜的梦】在你的调查过程中医生会多出一个对话选项。

【甜蜜的梦】如果此前你在政厅告诉了那位女子关于医院秘密房间的事情。你现在也可以询问秘密房间中的护士关于那名女子身上发生了什么事情。

【甜蜜的梦】以上的内容应该明显提供了足够的信息让你发现什么事情不对劲。随后，你可以选择去直面这件事情。（剧情待续。）

Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场

https://controlc.com/634c02ef

https://pastelink.net/ko5z4wzl