🎓 Get Educated with Question Explanations! 🎓

Today's update brings a brand new feature, questions can now have "explanations"! These explanations will appear after certain questions to shed light on why an answer is correct or give fun and educational background details!

We've added explanations to some questions in every base-game category, and we're happy to share that explanations will be available for user-created Workshop packs in a future update. In addition, we are actively working on new types of questions for both the base-game and Workshop as part of the 1.0 release. Follow Trivia Tricks to be the first to know what these great additions will be! 👀

Questions can have explanations! Trickier questions will have additional information, or maybe a fun fact, after they've been answered.

The streak and speed icons have been updated.

Fixed an issue where character portraits didn't update after overwriting a character and then moving to the Character Select Screen.

The Steam Deck now runs using version 7 of Proton as Workshop categories weren't loading for lobby hosts in Proton 8.

Fixed an issue where, if the lobby was created in a more recent version of Trivia Tricks, the dialog box could incorrectly report that the lobby couldn't be joined as there's an ongoing seasonal event.

Fixed an issue where the Boss AI was more likely to pick the bottom answer when guessing the answer to a question.

Fixed an issue where the 'Double Down' item's arrows could cover one of the answers.

Fixed several issues with the 'Double Down' item's arrows disappearing after use.

Improved some menu transitions' background blurs.

Fixed an issue where the "The host closed the lobby" message would cover a Friend Pass player's unlocks.

