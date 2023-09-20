 Skip to content

Billy Bumbum: A Cheeky Puzzler update for 20 September 2023

Hotfix 002

Build 12237187

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just another little hotfix coming your way. The issues tackled:

  • Tweaked the following levels to prevent unintended solutions

    • Shiri Springs - 17
    • Zadek Complex - 19
    • Zadek Complex - 22

  • Fixed a bug where the ‘Lost & Found’ achievement wouldn’t trigger. If you’ve previously met the requirements for this achievement but didn’t get the achievement due to this bug, simply go to the ‘Friends Screen’ and the achievement should unlock for you.

  • Additional minor bug fixes

Cheers,
Jonathan

