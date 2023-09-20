New Update OUT NOW On Beta Branch + New Game Announce (With Demo)

Hi everyone!

I'm happy to announce that Soul Stalker's first major update in Early Access, Beta 1.1.0, is out now on the testing branch! If you want to play right now, you can do the following:

Right click on the game in your Steam library.

Open Properties.

Click on Betas.

Select the "testing" branch.

That's it! There should be no code required or anything to access it. If you want to switch to the base version of the game, do the same thing again but select "default branch" as your selected branch.

Once we're sure that this update is bug free, we'll put it up on the main branch so everyone will be able to play it without needing to adjust their properties.

You're probably wondering what the update contains, so I've put the patch notes below! Also, read until the end because there's a new game we've just announced under our Radhood Originals label and it has a free demo that's out now! If you enjoy Soul Stalker and other games in its genre, you'll like the new game as well. Apart from the patch notes below, you'll also find a video I've made explaining the development process of both this game and Soul Stalker's new update!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2491670/Wanted_Shadows

Beta 1.1.0 Patch Notes

Added a new character, Skate. She has incredibly fast dashes.

The Regeneration stat no longer heals you at the end of combats, only in shops. To balance the stat out, all characters now have increased regeneration.

Added the Dodge stat. If you get hit, you have a % to not take damage in accordance with the stat.

New trinket, Ankh Charm - Dodging has a 5% chance to heal 1 HP.

New trinket, Backstab - Dodging has a 5% chance to heal 1 HP.

New trinket, Flying Gold - Dodging grants 10 extra coins.

New trinket, Healthy Heart - Increases dodge chance by 5%.

New trinket, Light Armor - Dash 1 additional time.

New trinket, Sickly Creature - Increases dodge chance by 10% but reduces Max HP by 10.

New trinket, Special Totem - Dodging causes a random projectile weapon to fire.

New trinket, Winged Boots - Getting hit while dashing always results in a dodge.

New trinket, Wolf Dash - Increases dash speed by 20%.

New trinket, Anticipation - Get a stockpiled dodge at the start of each combat.

New trinket, Bat Wings - Increases your chance to dodge by 5%.

New trinket, Cold Blood - Dodging or getting hit applies frost to enemies around you.

New trinket, Contract - Dodging gives you 20 coins.

New trinket, Herba Dodgia - Dodging has a 10% chance to heal 1 HP.

New trinket, Hermes Sandals - Increases dash recharge rate by 15%.

New trinket, Reverse Curse - Get healed for 25% of regeneration at the end of combats.

New trinket, Wave - Dashing surrounds you in a water wake that damages enemies.

Reduced the duration of the first 2 act I combats to 20 seconds, and adjusted gold drops to balance it out.

Reduced the duration of combats after the first 2 of act I to 40 seconds, and adjusted gold drops to balance it out.

Reduced the duration of the first 2 act II combats to 35 seconds, and adjusted gold drops to balance it out.

Reduced the duration of combats after the first 2 of act II to 45 seconds, and adjusted gold drops to balance it out.

All characters now start with 99 coins instead of 50.

Added spawn blocking. This means that if an enemy is about to spawn under you, it picks a different spawn location so it doesn't hit you.

Added pathfinding for the "regular" CPU Load setting. All enemies now follow you and move around obstacles.

Removed the pickup stat, as it had low impact. The Dodge stat now takes its place in the stat display UI.

Fixed some localization bugs.

You might notice that the new map system we've been working on still hasn't made it into the game, and that's because we're still implementing it! We decided to make the map update its own thing and release Beta 1.1.0 without it since its already got so many additions and improvements. The next update will have:

The udated map system.

Improved performace (we're porting some performance-improving tech from Wanted Shadows).

More weapons.

More ascensions.

More trinkets

Anyways, that's it for this update, and as always, we would really appreciate it if you left a review! It's the best way to support the game! Also, play the Wanted Shadows demo and give it a wishlist! That helps us out a ton as well!

Anyways, that's it for this update, and as always, we would really appreciate it if you left a review! It's the best way to support the game!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2491670/Wanted_Shadows

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1714240/Soul_Stalker/