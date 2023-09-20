 Skip to content

Side Effect update for 20 September 2023

1.8.11 - QAL & Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

It's been a while since I last posted an update, and there are two reasons for that:

  • I had a lot of work on the side.
  • I got lost in a tunnel.

A friend of mine made some very insightful comments about the game's user experience, which gave me some ideas. It took me back into the old code, and as all the programmers out there know, I wanted to do it properly, which took some time. But I managed to make the "pre-visualization" of movements, spells, and items smoother. I hope you'll like it.

  • Waterfall: does not turns its tile into water tile anymore
  • Frozen aura: knight price increased
  • Ice of Damocles: knight effect also remove frozen effect
  • Swarm of leaves: damage and tooltip fixed
  • Certified mimic: does not target passive spells anymore
  • Patrick: mana bonus fixed
  • Cemetery (hard): center pillars removed
  • Sky temple: will not target passive spells anymore

