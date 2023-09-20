1.8.11 - QAL & Fixes

Hello everyone!

It's been a while since I last posted an update, and there are two reasons for that:

I had a lot of work on the side.

I got lost in a tunnel.

A friend of mine made some very insightful comments about the game's user experience, which gave me some ideas. It took me back into the old code, and as all the programmers out there know, I wanted to do it properly, which took some time. But I managed to make the "pre-visualization" of movements, spells, and items smoother. I hope you'll like it.