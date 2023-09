Share · View all patches · Build 12237096 · Last edited 20 September 2023 – 15:09:27 UTC by Wendy

What does Taste of Fear Patch 1.2.47 contain?

- Reduced sound volume

Some habits in the game were too loud.

- Map changes

There have been minor changes to the map

- Created DLC preparation

DLC is coming to the image but shhh

- Bug fixes

Minor bugs fixed

In case of any problems, please contact us.

- Business email: galacticgames.business@gmail.com

- Support Email: help.galacticgames@gmail.com