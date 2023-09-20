Treasure Awaits!

The summer events continue with an all-new "Treasure Tails" event, which follows the ending of "Path to Secrets"!

After fighting Arnelle's group to be the first to reach the lakeside shrine with its rumored treasure, Ellie and Lulu make it inside with their companions, only for a triggered trap to plunge them all into its depths. What awaits them in the darkness...?

The event is live until October 20.

Treasure Tails

To progress in the event, there's only one thing you need to do: Defeat Mousse, Mousse and even more Mousse!



The event uses a modified Bounty Hunt ruleset with numerous changes, including lowered Norma requirements, 50% cheaper shops, and an extra +1 hand size. Three bounties are available to fight: Mousse (2 fame), Key Lime Mousse (3 fame) and Strawberry Mousse (4 fame). In addition, completing a quest will begin a fight against a 2 HP Mousse instead of simply giving 2 fame.

The event mode also incorporates some key changes from the earlier Bounty Hunt beta, including removal of quest stacking, and not being able to get duplicates of same contract offered on a home.

Last but not(?) least, a new invader, Dark Chocolate Mousse, will appear and... keep running away while siphoning off players' stars.

The event can be completed in either the event mode, or in normal Bounty Hunt (via fighting the Mousse bounty).

Event story: Hono

Ending illustration: UsanekoRin

We hope you'll enjoy the continuation of Ellie's journey!