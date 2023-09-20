Sorry folks, I made an error and left in a testing line which meant the "Weedkiller" challenge didn't activate properly. Should now be fixed.
Slaughter Horse 2 update for 20 September 2023
Quick oops - Early Access 0.12.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
