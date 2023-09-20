 Skip to content

Slaughter Horse 2 update for 20 September 2023

Quick oops - Early Access 0.12.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12236863 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sorry folks, I made an error and left in a testing line which meant the "Weedkiller" challenge didn't activate properly. Should now be fixed.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2076261 Depot 2076261
  • Loading history…
