Patch Note 4.5.6: Clubs, New Fishing Mechanic, and Animation

Hey, fishing community!

We are constantly improving Fishing Planet and here we have some New Fishing Mechanic, and Animation polishing.

This patch includes:

Minor adjustments of pull animations. Slightly increased the angle for Float and Bottom Rod and decreased for Carp rods after fish is hooked up, also slightly decreased the angle for Spinning and Casting rods;

Bug fixed with a player still performing pull animations instead of twitching animations after the fish coming off.

We are always open to your suggestions and waiting for your feedback!

Tight lines, and enjoy fishing!