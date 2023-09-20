Hotfix v0.5-205

Hi Farmers,
Here are the change list for this hotfix:
Bugfix:
- Fix dialogue issues after new year festival.
- Fix random crashes happening after interacting with animals.
- Fix item processor instantly processing item stack.
- Fix bugs when moving farm buildings.
- Remove soil text on greenhouse tiles.
- Add safeguard to prevent crash because of grass or item processor on load.
- Ensure correct diving state every time player teleported.
- Fix wrong lighting after pet adoption if player was sleeping underwater before.
- Fix placing Item Processor via decor mode in Shed causing crash.
- Fix placing auto chest via decor mode in Shed causing crash.
Improvements:
- Update cooking recipe "spider tempura" not detecting any spider as recipe materials.
Thanks for all the bug reports. We really appreciate it.
Stairway Games
Changed files in this update