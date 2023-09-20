Hotfix v0.5-205

Share · View all patches · Build 12236807 · Last edited 20 September 2023 – 13:59:07 UTC by Wendy

Hi Farmers,

Here are the change list for this hotfix:

Bugfix:

Fix dialogue issues after new year festival.

Fix random crashes happening after interacting with animals.

Fix item processor instantly processing item stack.

Fix bugs when moving farm buildings.

Remove soil text on greenhouse tiles.

Add safeguard to prevent crash because of grass or item processor on load.

Ensure correct diving state every time player teleported.

Fix wrong lighting after pet adoption if player was sleeping underwater before.

Fix placing Item Processor via decor mode in Shed causing crash.

Fix placing auto chest via decor mode in Shed causing crash.

Improvements:

Update cooking recipe "spider tempura" not detecting any spider as recipe materials.

Thanks for all the bug reports. We really appreciate it.

Stairway Games