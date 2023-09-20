 Skip to content

Operation: Pinkeye update for 20 September 2023

Version 2.1 Update

Build 12236705 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


A new, and hopfully final, update to Operation: Pinkeye. I did some small but I think significant changes!

  • Updated airticles
  • Fixed glitches with achievements
  • Added multiple resolution support

Changed files in this update

