One Night: Burlesque is out now!

Step now into Angels Den and see the club in its full glory – One Night: Burlesque, the supernatural detective story is now available on Steam!

We've just opened the door... Door of Angels Dan. One Night: Burlesque, the awaited mystery visual novel with a supernatural twist is out now on Steam!

The game introduces the players to Holly – one of the club's dancers, that is having quite a rough time. She's struggling to keep her hidden, mind-reading abilities under control, and this could ruin more than just this one night at the club.

Holly’s night changes drastically – from an everyday burlesque show into a murder-mystery race with time. This makes her pull all the stops and decide to find out who's behind this by herself. The players follow her and together interview a list of suspects, make choices, play story-related minigames, and, most importantly, decide when to read thoughts of others!

The world in One Night: Burlesque isn't black and white – the noir red is replaced by pink, and the modern setting is underlined by neon lights. Here, everything depends on the player's choices and multiple endings can be obtained, even without using Holly's mind-reading abilities.

One Night: Burlesque is available now, both on Steam but also on Nintendo Switch!. The latter has a demo version of the game available to download anytime.

Enjoy the game, friends!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2515310/One_Night_Burlesque/