 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Core Keeper update for 20 September 2023

Hotfix 0.6.3.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12236471 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that prevented glass shaders from rendering
  • Fixed wrong material used for modded SpriteRenderers
  • Visual fixes to in-game Mod menu
  • Fixed error in particle shader

Changed files in this update

Core Keeper Content Depot 1621691
  • Loading history…
Core Keeper Linux Depot 1621692
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link