- Fixed a bug that prevented glass shaders from rendering
- Fixed wrong material used for modded SpriteRenderers
- Visual fixes to in-game Mod menu
- Fixed error in particle shader
Core Keeper update for 20 September 2023
Hotfix 0.6.3.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Core Keeper Content Depot 1621691
- Loading history…
Core Keeper Linux Depot 1621692
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update