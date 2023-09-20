Early Access 0.12.2 update

Hello folks,

This is a smallish update earlier than was intended, primarily to address the video issues some players were experiencing.

Bugfix: Snapper's green marker now appears next to house numbers again to show he has been there before.

Bugfix: Gamepad now works correctly on the setup screen.

Bugfix: Love icons were not being properly revealed on the roster screen.

Feature: Option to disable videos added on the initial warning screen. If the codec fix still doesn't work for you, you can use this option for now.

Feature: Four "Challenge Modes" added. These will make the game harder, but you'll get special achievements if you win with them! More will be added in future updates.

Feature: If your game is running faster than intended, you will be notified on the title screen (I've seen a few streamers playing at 120fps!)

Feature: Friendship is now factored into invitations in the cake shop. A pony must be at least an 'acquaintance' to accept an invitation. If you offer an invitation to a pony who doesn't rate as a friend you will lose that cake shop turn but you will retain your rejected invitation.

Cheers and all

Catfood