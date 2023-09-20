9-20 Optimization and bug fixing

Optimization: In the wild, enemies knocked down by non-players are prohibited from being captured by default. The corpses of enemies killed by non-players are prohibited from being transported by default when there are threats nearby.

BUG Fix: The description of the status of the corpse being prohibited from being moved is displayed backwards

BUG FIX: Fix the issue where the building exceeds the map area, causing the code to report an error

Optimization: Improve the boarding priority of sailors so that they can board the ship as soon as possible

Optimization: Setting "Prohibit hiring workers from professional work" also takes effect for the sailor profession

BUG repair: When the trading desk purchases too many quantities, the value overflows and becomes a negative number.

Optimization: Save the triggering timing of automatic trading in the trading desk to the archive