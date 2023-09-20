 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Backrooms: Survival update for 20 September 2023

Patch Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12236167 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

We've released two patches since our major update four days ago. These two patches fix some bugs reported by players;

Bug fixes:
-Fixed a "white plane" appearing under the lava at the lava level
-Fixed vendors not spawning in the safe level
-Fixed a bug where if you sometimes have a full inventory and try to pick up an item, and then drop a an item to make room for it you would be unable to pick it up
-Patched the add item console command adding "cut" items (cancelled items that have no use)
-Fixed achievements not unlocking for some
-Fixed a dupe bug
-Fixed the age slider UI hitbox not fully accurate
-Fixed a visual bug where two revolvers or flintlocks can appear when equipped (this was graphical only and had no other effect)
-Fixed game settings not saved
-Fixed crosshair not being disabled when the UI is turned off in settings
-Fixed the craft button hitbox being slightly inaccurate
-Fixed the console command SETMAXMATERIAL not working (no ID is required, it will set all materials to max)

Changed files in this update

The Backrooms: Survival Content Depot 1889641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link