Patch Update

Hello,

We've released two patches since our major update four days ago. These two patches fix some bugs reported by players;

Bug fixes:

-Fixed a "white plane" appearing under the lava at the lava level

-Fixed vendors not spawning in the safe level

-Fixed a bug where if you sometimes have a full inventory and try to pick up an item, and then drop a an item to make room for it you would be unable to pick it up

-Patched the add item console command adding "cut" items (cancelled items that have no use)

-Fixed achievements not unlocking for some

-Fixed a dupe bug

-Fixed the age slider UI hitbox not fully accurate

-Fixed a visual bug where two revolvers or flintlocks can appear when equipped (this was graphical only and had no other effect)

-Fixed game settings not saved

-Fixed crosshair not being disabled when the UI is turned off in settings

-Fixed the craft button hitbox being slightly inaccurate

-Fixed the console command SETMAXMATERIAL not working (no ID is required, it will set all materials to max)