Update 0.4.11: New Boss and AI units

Hello Riders!
Season EA#2 has begun.
Leaderboard is reset. Congratulations to Season EA#1 Top#3 performers:
- _link13 - 202,726 points
- shadow3671 - 46,448 points
- OwlQueenSambuca - 25,577 points
Thank you everyone who participated!
Introducing New Boss - Winger-Mortario
This nimble adversary deploys numerous mines and directs them toward the player. With an upgraded Energy Shield, you can deflect these mines back towards the unit. Check out an example in the video below.
Four New Units Added
We've introduced four new units, bringing the total to 22 common units:
- Rochalien-Brawler-Explosive (Tier#2): This unit not only ignites on contact but also explodes after a delay.
- Rochalien-Brawler-Mortar (Tier#3): Charging towards you, it quickly spawns three bombs.
- Rochalien-Frigate-Shotgun (Tier#4): A swift unit that can attach to you, slowing you down before unleashing a devastating shotgun blast. Approach with caution!
- Bone-Eagle-N2 (Tier#5): This unit pulls you in with Graviton and then unleashes a barrage of rockets.
AI Enhancements
We've toughened up the existing AI units while reducing the limit of AI units per team from 25 to 20. Expect improved AI targeting and behavior.
Enhanced Projectile Visibility
Projectiles are now visible in dark stages and are color-coded by team. This change levels the playing field in bullet-hell scenarios.
Graviton Module Updates
We've merged the Graviton-Ignore-Allies mod with the Graviton-Advanced mod and updated Graviton logic to reduce the pull force on heavy objects. While this may not simulate real gravity, it makes the Graviton module more predictable. Remember, it's still a portable gravity generator!
We hope you enjoy these updates!
