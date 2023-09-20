Update 0.4.11: New Boss and AI units

Share · View all patches · Build 12236115 · Last edited 20 September 2023 – 14:09:29 UTC by Wendy

Hello Riders!

Season EA#2 has begun.

Leaderboard is reset. Congratulations to Season EA#1 Top#3 performers:

_link13 - 202,726 points

- 202,726 points shadow3671 - 46,448 points

- 46,448 points OwlQueenSambuca - 25,577 points

Thank you everyone who participated!

Introducing New Boss - Winger-Mortario

This nimble adversary deploys numerous mines and directs them toward the player. With an upgraded Energy Shield, you can deflect these mines back towards the unit. Check out an example in the video below.

Four New Units Added

We've introduced four new units, bringing the total to 22 common units:

Rochalien-Brawler-Explosive (Tier#2): This unit not only ignites on contact but also explodes after a delay.

Rochalien-Brawler-Mortar (Tier#3): Charging towards you, it quickly spawns three bombs.

Rochalien-Frigate-Shotgun (Tier#4): A swift unit that can attach to you, slowing you down before unleashing a devastating shotgun blast. Approach with caution!

Bone-Eagle-N2 (Tier#5): This unit pulls you in with Graviton and then unleashes a barrage of rockets.

AI Enhancements

We've toughened up the existing AI units while reducing the limit of AI units per team from 25 to 20. Expect improved AI targeting and behavior.

Enhanced Projectile Visibility

Projectiles are now visible in dark stages and are color-coded by team. This change levels the playing field in bullet-hell scenarios.

We've merged the Graviton-Ignore-Allies mod with the Graviton-Advanced mod and updated Graviton logic to reduce the pull force on heavy objects. While this may not simulate real gravity, it makes the Graviton module more predictable. Remember, it's still a portable gravity generator!

We hope you enjoy these updates!