Ortharion : The Last Battle update for 20 September 2023

0.1a

Improvement

  • Maximum player level 50.
  • A new Pnj who will always sell the same skills can be found just before the 1st staircase in the graveyard area, between level 1 and 2, allowing you to start earlier with new skills.

bug fix

  • It is now possible to see the texts of ground objects from a distance at higher screen resolutions.
  • The game no longer pauses if you close an interface with the "X" at the top right of that interface.
  • If you close an interface or left-click in the void, this cancels the use of consumables, avoiding leaving an icon in the middle of the screen.
  • Blocking wall added to avoid going under the ground in Granock citadel.
  • The white stones in the ruined castle in the south-west of Granock Citadel now have a stone texture (this remains temporary).
  • The gate in the graveyard at the beginning is no longer blocked when you return to the zone.

