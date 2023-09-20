Improvement
- Maximum player level 50.
- A new Pnj who will always sell the same skills can be found just before the 1st staircase in the graveyard area, between level 1 and 2, allowing you to start earlier with new skills.
bug fix
- It is now possible to see the texts of ground objects from a distance at higher screen resolutions.
- The game no longer pauses if you close an interface with the "X" at the top right of that interface.
- If you close an interface or left-click in the void, this cancels the use of consumables, avoiding leaving an icon in the middle of the screen.
- Blocking wall added to avoid going under the ground in Granock citadel.
- The white stones in the ruined castle in the south-west of Granock Citadel now have a stone texture (this remains temporary).
- The gate in the graveyard at the beginning is no longer blocked when you return to the zone.
