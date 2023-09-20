Patch 1.0.3

This patch contains too many things that you wouldn't even notice, but we want this game to be so perfect that we needed to fix them. We care for you, you are beautiful :)
- Visual updates to some rooms and hubs
- Balancing on some bosses
- Fixed bug where Erasing a completed game slot would not erase the special portrait until a New Game was started on that slot
- Added a missing "ladder entity" in a room where it was missing
- Adjust some cameras focus and trigger zones
