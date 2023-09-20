Patch 1.0.3

This patch contains too many things that you wouldn't even notice, but we want this game to be so perfect that we needed to fix them. We care for you, you are beautiful :)

Visual updates to some rooms and hubs

Balancing on some bosses

Fixed bug where Erasing a completed game slot would not erase the special portrait until a New Game was started on that slot

Added a missing "ladder entity" in a room where it was missing

Adjust some cameras focus and trigger zones