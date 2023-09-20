 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ugly update for 20 September 2023

Patch 1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12235938 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch contains too many things that you wouldn't even notice, but we want this game to be so perfect that we needed to fix them. We care for you, you are beautiful :)

  • Visual updates to some rooms and hubs
  • Balancing on some bosses
  • Fixed bug where Erasing a completed game slot would not erase the special portrait until a New Game was started on that slot
  • Added a missing "ladder entity" in a room where it was missing
  • Adjust some cameras focus and trigger zones

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1983221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link