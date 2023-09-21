 Skip to content

DEADPOINT update for 21 September 2023

Pre Alpha 0.4.5

Build 12235779

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Survivors!
DEADPOINT Pre Alpha 0.4.5 is finally here!

ADDED
-New Vehicle (4x4)
-Swimming
-New Zombie variant (Mutant)
-New backpack (School backpack)
-More environment details
-New valuables (PC part)
-Battery for flashlight
-Night lights
-New cooking item (Cooked noodle)
-Added sfx when running over a zombie with a vehicle
-Added sfx when drinking from water pump/sink

FIXES AND TWEAKS
-Object placement now has limits
-Tweaked fog and lighting settings
-Fixed some item saving compability
-Car doors wont collide with player to avoid collision issue
-UI tweaks

OPTIMIZATIONS
-Optimized several items and environment asset
-Added LODs to more objects to reduce unnecessary renders
-Tweaked GPU intancing and batching on proper objects.

Thats it, if you encountered any issues or bugs, please report them to the dev team through steam forums, or discord!

Thank you!

