[Announcement] Recruitment of volunteers who will help us assemble armoured cars



Greetings, survivors! In the Wasteland, life does not stand still: more and more factions are declaring their existence, the variability of weapons and modules is increasing, and the threat in the face of the Ravagers hasn’t disappeared at all. But most importantly, an increasing number of survivors are eager to fight in order to maintain order. For them, their own car is the definition of life. But still, someone has to design, assemble, repair, and modify all these vehicles, and guarantee the results of the highest quality! There are not enough skilled mechanics to handle the increasing amount of tasks, so the heads of all the factions decided to turn to the people, in order to find more people with golden hands, ready to work for the benefit of all the survivors.

We would like to find people who meet the following requirements:

Age 18+ (currently, there is no possibility to accept people under 18 as volunteers)

Has an in-game experience, understanding of the basic game mechanics;

Understanding the principles of building armoured vehicles;

Availability of free time;

Learnability, persistence and adaptability.

Your task is:

Complete the tasks;

Share the assembled armoured vehicles on the exhibition;

Fill in the form.

Tasks:

Build three armoured vehicles of any kind that could characterize you as an assembly engineer in the best way possible.

You don’t have to build your car from scratch. You can also use vehicles you’ve assembled earlier, but keep in mind that they should most fully reveal the individuality of your engineering skills.

Design an armoured car for one of the in-game factions.

In the Wasteland, each faction has its own heroes, its own unique traits and, of course, its own combat vehicles. You need to build an armoured car in the style of any faction.

Requirements: Parts: You can use parts of the selected faction, except for parts obtained for prestige levels; You can use parts of the Engineers faction; If you have chosen one of the advanced factions (Dawn’s Children, Firestarters or Steppenwolfs), then you can use the parts of the previous faction. For example, you can the parts of the Lunatics to build a vehicle for the Firestarters; Do not use paint; Minimal use of decor. Additional task: Come up with a name and description for your armoured car.

Design an armoured car for a famous movie or cartoon character.

Imagine that your favorite (or not so favorite) character from a feature film/cartoon has arrived in the Wasteland. Build an armoured car that would suit the character you chose.

Requirements: You can use any parts and paints; Minimal use of decor. The use of weapons is optional.



All builds must not violate the rules and must remain for two weeks from the moment of filling in the form!

We will contact all candidates who have passed the initial recruitment stage via private messages in Discord. Make sure that your private messages are unlocked.

In case you haven’t been contacted, it means we can’t accept you at this time for a number of reasons, please try to leave your application during the next volunteer recruitment period.

