Dance Dash update for 20 September 2023

Patch Note v0.3.3.3334

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where page up/down gets disabled near the top/bottom when there are too many songs in the list.
  • Added a [CUSTOM] label for custom albums.

