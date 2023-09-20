 Skip to content

壊漢 update for 20 September 2023

ver-S1.0.2

Build 12235591

We have taken measures to prevent replay playback from occurring incorrectly.
Moved screen vibration and blur settings to the title screenル画面に移動

