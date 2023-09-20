 Skip to content

War Thunder update for 20 September 2023

The Mi-24D Returns to Celebrate the Anniversary of Its First Flight!

War Thunder update for 20 September 2023 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

September 19th, 1969 marked the maiden flight of the first Soviet specialized attack helicopter, Mi-24. The legendary Hind became the most famous Soviet and later Russian attack helicopter — as well as most produced, its numbers being second only to the American Apache.

The Mi-24D is temporarily available for Golden Eagles

> When: From September 20th (10:00 GMT) until September 22nd (10:00 GMT).

About the helicopter
  • It’s well armored and even better armed: ATGMs with 650 mm penetration, devastating S-24 rockets and a rapid-fire machine gun to deal with enemy helicopters!

