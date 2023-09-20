 Skip to content

Korea Dynasty (조선메타실록) update for 20 September 2023

Korea Dynasty 0.5.3 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Improvements

Mini game

  • An archery minigame has been added. You can enjoy an archery competition by talking to the instructor inside the medium-sized castle.

Animals/NPCs

  • Instructor NPC has been added.

UI/UX

  • Status & Quick Slot UI has been changed.

Multiplayer

  • Fixed an issue where the door to the main mission cave was not working properly.
  • Fixed an error where the location of the building was incorrect when another player logged in.
  • Fixed an issue where other players would get stuck in buildings when logging in.

