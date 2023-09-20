Korea Dynasty 0.5.3 Update

Improvements
Mini game
- An archery minigame has been added. You can enjoy an archery competition by talking to the instructor inside the medium-sized castle.
Animals/NPCs
- Instructor NPC has been added.
UI/UX
- Status & Quick Slot UI has been changed.
Multiplayer
- Fixed an issue where the door to the main mission cave was not working properly.
- Fixed an error where the location of the building was incorrect when another player logged in.
- Fixed an issue where other players would get stuck in buildings when logging in.
Changed files in this update