Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 20 September 2023

Patch v1.1.8

Patch v1.1.8 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Need to win at least 1 endless battle to gain rewards
  • Reduced amount of Trolls and their battlecry cooldown in endless battles
  • 'Loot' mode will now grant gems
  • 'Glory' mode will now grant gems x2
  • Fixed some issues with tooltips
  • Performance optimizations for endless battles

