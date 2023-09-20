- Need to win at least 1 endless battle to gain rewards
- Reduced amount of Trolls and their battlecry cooldown in endless battles
- 'Loot' mode will now grant gems
- 'Glory' mode will now grant gems x2
- Fixed some issues with tooltips
- Performance optimizations for endless battles
Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 20 September 2023
Patch v1.1.8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
