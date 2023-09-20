【 Single player mode 】 Ver.0921 Hotfix update outlook

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The server will enter the shutdown maintenance preparation phase at 21:30, and [single person mode] will not be able to log in for 30 minutes from 21:30-22.

Overlord 1: All monster refresh points will only refresh 1 monster per refresh. Overlord 2 will be reduced to 2 monsters, while Overlord 3 will remain unchanged;

Adjust and optimize the quantity of materials required for the formula of the Tongtian Box, significantly reducing the demand for the Ashura Sutra;

Starting from level 2 of Li Yan, the exchange of blood crystals for Xiangxiong gold coins has been added;

The probability of all Loulan Hero Cloaks appearing in the Maimaiti barter has been adjusted to 35%;

Overlord 2. Overlord 3. Luxury guest rooms, sky, earth, people, sun and moon, and Blissful once again optimize the drop template;

Removed the sand python leather bag required for python leather wristbands and boots;

The quality of Left Jade Dragon in Overlord 3 has been adjusted to a red quality boss, and the red quality is higher than the orange quality.;

Tongtianer has newly acquired skins such as [Loulan Hero (male)], [Loulan Hero (female)], [Loulan Hero], [Imitation · Loulan Hero (male)], [Imitation · Loulan Hero (female)], and [Imitation · Loulan Hero]. The purchase price for genuine products is 50 Tongtianzhu, and the purchase price for imitations is 35 Tongtianzhu;

Zhang Mengchen's level 4 favorability has been reduced from 50 Zhangxiong gold coins to 20 Zhangxiong gold coins in exchange for a huge door bag.



Jianghu Guide:

Optimization:

Optimize the display of the Jianghu guide interface;

The guide interface allows you to see the game duration of your pathfinder.



Repair:

Jianghu guide system, friend system cannot chat privately about issues;

The problem of information hyperframe in the guidance and pathfinding interface;

The problem of missing the bottom plate of the guide interface when there is no guide;

Information hyperframe issue on the friend interface.



Six Trials:

Fix the problem of monster accumulation leading to the end of six trials (after each layer completes the BOSS, it will be cleared as all bots);

Fix six issues where some reward chests cannot interact;

Fixed the issue of players getting stuck when their teammates from the same sect enter the Tongtian Building in the Six Paths (teammates from the same sect will no longer enter the Tongtian Building);

Fix the issue of being unable to communicate with Tongtian'er when entering Tongtianshe;

Increase the Survival Flag to restore an additional small amount of the current maximum HP effect;

Add the calling skill for fellow teammates in the Six Paths, which will summon teammates to their side after use (shortcut key G);

Fix the issue where Wudang and Shibei Xi cannot increase maximum HP;

Fix the issue of incorrect wave numbers and frequent skill releases in the six layers of wine and meat monks.



Other repairs:

Fixed a bug in the merchant interface of the 'Bargaining' feature. Starting from version 0.92, both Li Yan's' Blood Crystal 'and Tong Tian'er's' Tong Tianzhu' transactions are no longer affected by 'Bargaining';

Fixed the condition that players need to complete Li Yan missions without carrying bags. If they cannot carry bags now, they will be removed;

Repair tasks [domineering] that take small steps and cannot be completed for thousands of miles;

Fixed the probability of a prop error in Luo Sixi's backpack that prevented him from moving and picking up items;

Fix the feature of being afraid that [never washing] will cause the character to be unable to use consumable items when entering a level;

Fix the issue of incorrect Bodhi character skills generated by Bodhi Secret Letter (previously summoned cannot be changed);

Repairing the issue of using wooden kites within 2 minutes will consume durability without any prompts.



Notes on actual installation content: