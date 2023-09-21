 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Frontier Hunter: Erza’s Wheel of Fortune update for 21 September 2023

TGS2023 Event, Hairstyle Pack DLC Release, 25% Discount, V0.8 Update Coming！

Share · View all patches · Build 12235195 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! In conjunction with the STEAM TGS2023 event, we're rolling out a 25% discount on our main game and introducing the Hairstyle DLC. Mark your calendars: this begins at Eastern Standard Time (EST): 9 p.m. on September 20th.

We've created a DLC that includes 9 universal hairstyles. As the main game goes on a 25% discount, the Hairstyle DLC will also be available for purchase.

Initially, we designed it so that each of the three characters could only use three hairstyles specific to them. However, we later felt that making all hairstyles universal was a better choice. As a result, we've adapted these 9 hairstyles to fit the faces of all three characters.

Additionally, we've optimized the facial models of the characters.

Now, for the main event! The hairstyles only took up less than 5% of our workload. We've dedicated over 95% of our time to creating new main content, which will be introduced in the version 0.8 update, set to release around the end of September or early October.

In this update, we're introducing two new level maps, two BOSS battles, and a plethora of new items, gear, and skills. What's even more exciting is the introduction of the most powerful BOSS in the game so far: the Guardian Knight - Alicia. This BOSS will be a significant milestone in the storyline, and after defeating her, players will break the seal and enter the realm of the undead. We hope this BOSS provides players with even more excitement and challenges.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1429501 Depot 1429501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link