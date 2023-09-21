TGS2023 Event, Hairstyle Pack DLC Release, 25% Discount, V0.8 Update Coming！

Hello everyone! In conjunction with the STEAM TGS2023 event, we're rolling out a 25% discount on our main game and introducing the Hairstyle DLC. Mark your calendars: this begins at Eastern Standard Time (EST): 9 p.m. on September 20th.

We've created a DLC that includes 9 universal hairstyles. As the main game goes on a 25% discount, the Hairstyle DLC will also be available for purchase.

Initially, we designed it so that each of the three characters could only use three hairstyles specific to them. However, we later felt that making all hairstyles universal was a better choice. As a result, we've adapted these 9 hairstyles to fit the faces of all three characters.

Additionally, we've optimized the facial models of the characters.



Now, for the main event! The hairstyles only took up less than 5% of our workload. We've dedicated over 95% of our time to creating new main content, which will be introduced in the version 0.8 update, set to release around the end of September or early October.

In this update, we're introducing two new level maps, two BOSS battles, and a plethora of new items, gear, and skills. What's even more exciting is the introduction of the most powerful BOSS in the game so far: the Guardian Knight - Alicia. This BOSS will be a significant milestone in the storyline, and after defeating her, players will break the seal and enter the realm of the undead. We hope this BOSS provides players with even more excitement and challenges.