[v1.23.2]Added a feature to change the zoom speed and more

Thank you for using VRoid Studio.
VRoid Studio v1.23.2 update concerns the following:
■ New features
- Added a feature to change the zoom speed(Only on Windows and Mac)
■ Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the width of the Lock and Duplicate buttons would change when the layer name was too long
- Fixed an issue where the fourth brush was not performing as intended
- Minor fixes
■ Changes
- Changed the text color for unselectable options in the menu to a lighter shade
We will keep looking out for your comments and feedback and work towards new updates.
Thank you for your continued support.
Download the latest version here
https://vroid.com/en/studio
