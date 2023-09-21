 Skip to content

VRoid Studio update for 21 September 2023

[v1.23.2]Added a feature to change the zoom speed and more

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for using VRoid Studio.
VRoid Studio v1.23.2 update concerns the following:

■ New features

  • Added a feature to change the zoom speed(Only on Windows and Mac)

■ Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the width of the Lock and Duplicate buttons would change when the layer name was too long
  • Fixed an issue where the fourth brush was not performing as intended
  • Minor fixes

■ Changes

  • Changed the text color for unselectable options in the menu to a lighter shade

We will keep looking out for your comments and feedback and work towards new updates.
Thank you for your continued support.

Download the latest version here
https://vroid.com/en/studio

