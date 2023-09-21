[v1.23.2]Added a feature to change the zoom speed and more

Thank you for using VRoid Studio.

VRoid Studio v1.23.2 update concerns the following:

■ New features

Added a feature to change the zoom speed(Only on Windows and Mac)

■ Fixes

Fixed an issue where the width of the Lock and Duplicate buttons would change when the layer name was too long

Fixed an issue where the fourth brush was not performing as intended

Minor fixes

■ Changes

Changed the text color for unselectable options in the menu to a lighter shade

We will keep looking out for your comments and feedback and work towards new updates.

Thank you for your continued support.

Download the latest version here

https://vroid.com/en/studio